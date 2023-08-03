‘Listening only’ tickets sold for Beyoncé tour

The $157 tickets for the Renaissance US dates offer admission for seats behind the stage, with no view of the singer

Beyoncé fans have reportedly been given the chance to buy “listening only” tickets for the star’s Renaissance US tour.

The US$157 (€144) passes offer admission for seats behind the stage, with no view of the singer.

According to Yahoo! Finance via Fortune, the “limited view” tickets – which are usually sold to visually impaired people at a reduced price – were first made available for the 41-year-old’s 29-30 July concerts at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

General tickets for Beyoncé’s next tour stop – a 5 August date at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, are currently on sale from $221. The singer was due to perform tonight at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, only for the show to be cancelled last month as a result of “production, logistics and scheduling issues”.

Beyoncé sold more than one million tickets for the tour’s recent European leg

The North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour launched in Canada at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on 8 July and is due to conclude in Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on 1 October.

Beyoncé sold more than one million tickets for the tour’s recent European leg. The Live Nation-promoted 21-date run, which finished at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy Stadium in Poland at the end of June, grossed $154.4 million (€141.6m) from 1.05m ticket sales, according to Billboard Boxscore.

The haul marks the first time the singer has generated a seven-figure total from a single tour leg. She also set 12 local records in the 14 markets she visited in Europe.

