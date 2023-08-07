LGBTIQ+ List 2023: Karim Siddiqui, Live Nation

The LGBTIQ+ List 2023 – IQ Magazine’s third annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – has been revealed.

The ever-popular list is the centrepiece of IQ’s third Pride edition, sponsored by Ticketmaster, which is now available to read online and in print for subscribers.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each of them on the development of the industry, the challenges that are keeping them up at night and more.

Throughout the next month, IQ will publish a new interview each day. Check out yesterday’s profile with Marie-Christine Scheffold, senior booking agent/manager at Selective Artists in Berlin, Germany.

The series continues with Karim Siddiqui (He/him/his), senior booking manager at Live Nation in Beverly Hills, US.



My name is Karim Siddiqui, and I’m from Southern California. I currently work at Live Nation in the Southern California local booking department. I book and work on shows on venues ranging from the Ace Theater to the Hollywood Bowl. In my free time, I enjoy going to the beach, to concerts, and spending time with my friends. Taylor Swift is my favourite musician of all time.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2023 so far.

Being a part of the booking process and show execution of the Willie Nelson 90th show at the Hollywood Bowl this year is a highlight. It was a project had been working on for months. It was an honour to work with some of the best promoters, agents, and managers in the industry along with the talented and influential musicians. Best part of the weekend was how excited each artist was to be there to honour and celebrate Willie Nelson’s career and legacy. Also, the Jonas Brothers show at the Ace Theater. I’ve been going to Jonas Brothers concerts since I was in junior high, and to get to work with one of my favourite bands was a really cool moment for myself.

Name one queer act you’re itching to see live this year.

Kim Petras. I need to see her in her own concert setup. She’s the most popular artist in the LGBTIQ+ community, and I have yet to see her. Also, girl in red. I’m hoping she will tour on her own at some point this year.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Be confident in your own skin. When I began working in the music industry, I wasn’t sure if I felt comfortable being open about my sexuality, thinking I would get judged. After some time, I was more comfortable with who I am and [that] allowed me to express my true self.

In terms of challenges in the industry, what’s currently keeping you up at night?

Volume. There is so much out there right now. The touring industry is still recovering from the pandemic, and the volume of content is astonishing. We are putting up more and more shows every day, and consumers are still buying tickets. My fears are that the momentum will slow down, and the market is too saturated.

“The touring industry is still recovering from the pandemic, and the volume of content is astonishing”

How do you see the live music business developing in the next few years?

It will be interesting to see the effects of AI on the business from the booking, ticketing, marketing, and production side of a show. AI is developing rapidly, and it can potentially change the way a lot of us do our jobs in the live entertainment space.

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

Implement inclusive values and diversity programmes. If more companies do this and accomplish their goals, we will see a more diverse workforce from all around the world.

Shout out to your biggest ally in the live music industry.

Brian Smith. He’s my boss, and he is one of the most supportive and accepting people in my life. He embraces me for who I am and pushes me to be the best person I can be. I’m so lucky I have a boss who has created a safe, supportive, and comfortable work environment that has allowed me to be myself and grow my career. Not only is he a great guy but he’s one hell of a promoter!

Do you support any LGBTIQ+ causes?

The Trevor Project. It’s an incredible charity that supports countless LBGTQ+ youth across the country.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.