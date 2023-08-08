LGBTIQ+ List 2023: Areti Tziorta, TEG Europe

The LGBTIQ+ List 2023 – IQ Magazine’s third annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – has been revealed.

The series continues with Areti Tziorta (She/her/hers), marketing manager at TEG Europe in Birmingham and Bristol, UK.



Areti Tziorta is a marketing communications pro with an entertainment industry background. Specialising in creating/executing marketing strategies for live events, venues, festivals, and productions, driving attendance and boosting brand awareness. Seeks innovative ways to engage audiences through exceptional social media and PR skills. With a knack for communicating event value and delivering results, crafting unforgettable experiences that surpass expectations. With ten+ years of proven success, dedicated to exceeding client goals through strategic marketing, event management, and impactful campaigns.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2023 so far.

I have had some incredible professional achievements in 2023. First off, I had the amazing opportunity to lead the marketing and PR campaign for the TEG Live Europe’s Dizzee Rascal 20 Years since Boy In Da Corner show at London O2. It was a blast working on the marketing for Burna Boy’s London stadium show as a client of Ticketek, too. And right now, I’m in the thick of it, working very closely with our TEG Sport for a Man Utd v Lyon showcase match in Edinburgh this June! These experiences have been absolutely amazing, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have contributed to their incredible success.

Name one queer act you’re itching to see live this year.

Lil Nas X at Glastonbury! A truly ground-breaking queer artist who continually pushes the boundaries of music and self-expression. From his chart-topping hits to his fearless and unapologetic approach to his identity, Lil Nas X has become an influential figure in the music industry, and his live performances are known to be really energetic and full of surprises.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

My advice would be to embrace your authentic self and celebrate your unique perspective. Don’t be afraid to bring your whole self to the table, as your diversity and lived experiences can be a tremendous asset in the workplace. Seek out mentors and allies who can support and guide you in your career journey. Network within the LGBTQIA+ community and connect with others who share similar experiences and challenges. Remember to prioritise self-care and advocate for your needs in the workplace. Finally, believe in yourself and your abilities, as you have the power to make a significant impact and thrive in your chosen field.

What’s the best mistake you’ve ever made?

Even though it may sound crazy, I would say hiding my sexuality for the early part of my life. While it was a challenging and confusing experience, it ultimately led me to a profound realisation. Coming to terms with my true self and embracing my identity allowed me to experience a sense of freedom, self-acceptance, and genuine happiness. It taught me the importance of authenticity and living life on my own terms. Now, I am passionate about advocating for others to embrace their true selves from an early stage, so they don’t have to endure the internal struggle and uncertainty that I went through. Everyone deserves to live openly and authentically, without fear or shame, and I am dedicated to creating an inclusive and accepting environment where individuals can be proud of who they are.

In terms of challenges in the industry, what’s currently keeping you up at night?

The gender gap and underrepresentation of ethnic minorities and people of colour (POC) in the industry is a pressing challenge. As a Cypriot woman, I witness first-hand the limited opportunities and recognition given to talented individuals from underrepresented backgrounds. It is crucial to proactively address these issues by promoting diversity and inclusion, breaking down systemic barriers, and amplifying the voices of underrepresented groups.

To create a more equitable industry, we must challenge biases, advocate for equal opportunities, and support initiatives that foster inclusivity. By joining collective efforts and fostering an inclusive environment, we can pave the way for a future where gender and ethnicity no longer hinder one’s potential for success. It is through our collective actions that we can create positive change and build a more inclusive industry for all.

How do you see the live music business developing in the next few years?

Technology will enhance the concert experience, with shows like ABBA Voyage showcasing cutting-edge visuals. We’ll also witness the rise of queer artists, leading to a more fluid definition of genres and how we consume music. Multi-genre mashups will become prevalent, and the industry will strike a balance between reflecting on its past and exploring innovative sounds. With technology driving change, the mainstream and underground scenes may further differentiate.

Additionally, sustainability will be a key consideration, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices, reduced waste, and renewable energy sources. Festivals and club nights will strive to minimise their environmental impact and contribute positively to the communities they operate in. Overall, it’s a transformative time of endless possibilities where the live entertainment industry thrives by embracing diversity and adapting to evolving audience preferences.

Name one thing you’d like to see the live music business change.

One thing I would like to see the live music business change is to prioritise accessibility for all music lovers. Accessibility encompasses various aspects, including physical accessibility for people with disabilities, affordability of tickets, and representation of diverse artists and genres. It is important for the live music industry to create inclusive environments where everyone can fully enjoy and participate in live performances. This includes providing accommodations for individuals with disabilities, offering ticket options at different price points to make concerts more accessible to a wider audience, and actively promoting and supporting underrepresented artists from diverse backgrounds. By focusing on accessibility, the live music business can create a more inclusive and enriching experience for all music enthusiasts.

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

One thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place is to actively promote and prioritise diversity and inclusion at all levels. This includes diversifying the representation of artists, professionals, and decision-makers across genres, backgrounds, and identities. The industry should actively seek out and support underrepresented voices, providing them with equal opportunities for recognition, exposure, and career advancement. Implementing inclusive hiring practices, fostering mentorship programmmes, and investing in diversity training and education are crucial steps towards creating a more equitable industry. By embracing and celebrating diversity, the industry can foster a more inclusive and representative space that reflects the richness of talent and perspectives within the music community.

Shout out to your biggest ally in the live music industry.

Saffron Records is an incredible ally in the music industry, specifically focused on tackling gender inequality and disparity. As a non-profit organisation and record label based in Bristol, Saffron has been instrumental in creating safer spaces and opportunities for marginalised individuals in music tech. They address the underrepresentation of women, non-binary, POC, and ethnically diverse people in the industry. I had the privilege of joining their music production course last year, which was a transformative experience. Saffron’s commitment to advancing gender equality in the music tech sector is commendable, and I witnessed first-hand the impact they have in nurturing talent and fostering inclusivity. They are currently fundraising to secure their future, and I encourage everyone to support their cause.

Do you support any LGBTIQ+ cause(s)?

Terrence Higgins Trust is a leading HIV and sexual health charity in the UK, providing support, information, and advocacy for people living with or affected by HIV and promoting sexual health education. Stonewall is a renowned charity working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and providing resources to support inclusive workplaces, schools, and communities.

Mermaids UK is a charity that supports transgender and gender-diverse children, young people, and their families, offering advice, resources, and advocacy to help improve understanding and acceptance. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is a global organisation established by John to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic, funding innovative research, prevention programs, and support services worldwide. Switchboard is a helpline and support service that provides a safe and confidential space for LGBTQ+ individuals to discuss their feelings, concerns, and experiences, offering emotional support and information. These organisations play significant roles in advocating for the rights, health, and well-being of the LGBTIQ+ community, addressing important issues and providing support to those who need it.

