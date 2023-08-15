Late site move for Romania’s Summer in the City

This weekend’s Summer in the City festival in Romania has been relocated just days before it was due to begin.

Headlined by Robbie Williams – who last performed in the country in 2015 – and Jason Derulo, the 18-19 August event was set to be held at Bucharest’s Piata Constituției (Constitution Square), but will now take place at Romexpo, according to a Facebook post by organisers that shows the stage being constructed. No reason has been given for the switch.

The festival, which will also feature the likes of Editors, Calum Scott, Abby Roberts and Nicole Cherry, is being staged by D&D East Entertainment and veteran promoter Marcel Avram. Day tickets start at 369 leu (€75), and weekend passes from 499 leu.

Speaking before the venue change, D&D manager Denise Săndulescu said more than €3 million had been invested in the event, with around 30,000 people expected to attend for each of the two days.

“I hope that we will have a two-day urban festival that will remain in the souls of Bucharest residents and other visitors to the city,” she tells Romania Libera. “I firmly believe that every quality event should be embraced by politicians, public administration and should be seen as an opportunity for fun, relaxation, motivation of citizens.

“Marcel Avram has been in this industry for 55 years. He is a Mohican of the event industry”

“In addition, it should be understood that these are opportunities that have a ‘time limit’; no one knows how long an artist will be at our ‘disposal’, the public’s, or a new pandemic, a war or another global event may occur that will rob us of this privilege of seeing live international entertainers as important as Robbie Williams.”

Săndulescu praises the influence of Avram, who pioneered global touring with the likes of Rod Stewart and Michael Jackson.

“Let’s not forget that our partner Marcel Avram has been in this industry for 55 years,” she says. “He is a Mohican of the event industry, he knows both the old and the new generation and he has never lost his spirit, but he can’t to forget the true values ​​of music. He wants to invest his power, his will, his credibility to bring the artists who still exist on this earth and mean something to the music and the audience.”

Summer in the City was originally announced for 3-4 June before original headliner Sam Smith cancelled their slot alongside a number of other shows, citing technical and logistical problems.

“Geographically, Romania is a difficult market, but it is recognised as a country with a warm, music-loving, welcoming audience,” adds Săndulescu. “D&D East Entertainment has other events planned and we want to cover all the possibilities to bring all the artists who would love to entrust us with this Romanian market.”

