LA concerts affected by Tropical Storm Hilary

Shows by My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant and more have been cancelled or postponed due to the cyclone

By Lisa Henderson on 21 Aug 2023

My Morning Jacket's show at the Hollywood Bowl was postponed

My Morning Jacket's show at the Hollywood Bowl was postponed


image © Wikimedia Commons/Weekly Dig

A number of concerts in Southern California have been cancelled due to the first tropical storm to hit Los Angeles in more than 80 years.

My Morning Jacket and Fleet Foxes’ joint Sunday night (20 August) show at the Hollywood Bowl (cap. 17,500) in LA has been postponed until 28 August due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Elsewhere, Michael Franti & Spearhead’s Sunday concert at the Greek Theatre (5,900) in LA has been postponed to 15 September and Young the Giant’s Sunday concert at San Diego State University has been rescheduled for 5 September at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU.

Chicago’s Sunday concert at Costa Mesa’s Pacific Amphitheatre has also been pushed back to 5 September.

The Interstellar music festival cancelled shows scheduled for this weekend at the Los Angeles Waterfront in San Pedro, with organisers adding that “local authorities have made the tough call that the weather conditions pose a significant risk to our festival grounds”.

Tropical Storm Hilary has caused an “ongoing and historic” amount of rain expected to lead to life-threatening flooding

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions, scheduled for Sunday, was called off but organisers say that they’re “working on something special to keep our community spirit alive!”

Meanwhile, Judy Collins and Sophie B. Hawkins’s Sunday concert at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai was relocated to the indoor Oxnard Performing Arts Center in Oxnard and KCRW’s Summer Nights concert, set to take place at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, was postponed to 10 September.

Tropical Storm Hilary, which was downgraded from a hurricane, has caused an “ongoing and historic” amount of rain expected to lead to life-threatening and catastrophic flooding, as well as other issues like mudslides and landslides, according to the National Hurricane Service.

California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across most of Southern California, with more than 7,500 troops deployed to help people prepare for the storm.

In addition to the storm, Southern California was hit by an earthquake with a 5.1 magnitude. No major damage has been caused but experts say more aftershocks are likely over the next few days.

 

