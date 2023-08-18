Kopf & Steine secures MS Dockville future

The German promoter has sealed a four-year extension to its contract for the festival's existing site in Hamburg

Organisers of Germany’s MS Dockville have been handed a major boost in the run-up to this weekend’s festival after securing a new five-year deal to stay at its existing home.

Hamburg-based festival promoter Kopf & Steine ​​has announced it has extended its contract with the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) until 2028. Its previous site agreement ran until next summer.

MS Dockville has been based on the site a former industrial in the port of Hamburg, directly on the Elbe, since 2007.

“We are very pleased about the extension of our site usage contract,” says Frank Diekmann, MD and shareholder of Kopf & Steine. “This is a confirmation and support for a unique concept that is unparalleled in Hamburg and Germany. We look forward to continuing to develop this over the next few years and giving Hamburg one of its indie landmarks.”

The festival, which attracts around 60,000 people a year including 10,000 campers, runs from 18-20 August. Its 2023 edition will feature artists such as Girl in Red, Giant Rooks, Danger Dan and Arlo Parks. Weekend tickets cost from €129.

“A summer in Hamburg without MS Dockville is possible, but pointless,” adds Dr. Carsten Brosda, senator for culture and media. “The festival combines culture of different varieties with the unique atmosphere of the port of Hamburg and has therefore been a flagship for the cultural city of Hamburg from the very beginning.

“The fact that we can now offer the MS Dockville a secure perspective at its location for another five years is an important commitment of the city to the festival, which should also enrich the culture of Hamburg in the long term.”

Other Kopf & Steine events to be held at the location include Habitat Festival, Spektrum and Vogelball.

Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion and Morgenwelt owner Björn Hansen took a stake in Kopf & Steine via their joint venture KJ Projects back in January.

