Karol G continues record-setting streak in US

The Colombian reggaeton superstar is the first Latin act to sell out two straight nights at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

By James Hanley on 29 Aug 2023

Karol G


image © Alice Coverage

Colombian reggaeton superstar Karol G has become the first Latin act to sell out two straight nights at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old singer, who is managed by Noah Assad’s Rimas Entertainment, attracted a total of 120,000 fans across the 18-19 August dates in Pasadena, California.

The three-hour shows were also the highest-grossing concerts by a Latin female artist, earning US$12.8 million (€11.8m) and $12.6m, respectively.

G’s Live Nation-produced Mañana Será Bonito Tour kicked off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month, and has also visited San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium and Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Pollstar reports the first four shows of the tour grossed $39.6m.

Karol G is the first female artist to reach No.1 on the US Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album

The trek continues tonight (29 August) in Texas at Houston’s, followed by stops at the Alamodome in San Antonio (31 August), and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (2 September). It then heads to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (7-8 September), Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois (15 September), Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (21 September), Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida (24 September) and Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts (28 September).

In early 2023, G became the first female artist to reach No.1 on the US Billboard Top 200 with a Spanish-language album, courtesy of her Mañana Será Bonito LP.

In March, meanwhile, she made history in Puerto Rico by becoming the first artist ever to sell out three nights at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, drawing more than 100,000 fans across the trio of Move Concerts and Noah Assad-promoted gigs.

 

