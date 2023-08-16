Josh Javor joins WME as London co-head

Agent Josh Javor has joined WME as partner and co-head of the London music department.

Javor spent 18 years at X-ray Touring, working closely with the late co-founder Steve Strange on the careers of Coldplay, Eminem, Queens of the Stone Age, Phoebe Bridgers, Snow Patrol and more.

His roster also includes The Charlatans, Jenny Lewis, Modest Mouse, Jimmy Eat World, Alice in Chains, Belle & Sebastian, Afghan Whigs, Beth Orton, Foy Vance, The Charlatans, Kodaline, The Hold Steady, Echo & the Bunnymen, Lightning Seeds, Bright Eyes, Maximo Park, Alkaline Trio, Seasick Steve, Boy Genius and Cigarettes After Sex.

“Josh has not only built a roster of artists that shape music, he’s also been an integral part of building the international touring industry as we know it today,” says Lucy Dickins, WME’s Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, who Javor will be reporting to. “With Josh coming on board, our London office is doubling down on being the leading team in the region and on the international stage.”

Javor, who starts at WME this Friday (18 August), adds: “Steve Strange and I built an incredible business at X-ray over the last 18 years through teamwork and passion for our artists. I’m excited to start this next chapter at WME and to continue this legacy with the team in London and across the world.”

Javor was elected to X-ray’s management board in 2021. A widely respected individual, he won the Agent of the Year gong at the European Festival Awards in January and was nominated for an Arthur Award at ILMC 35 in March.

The agent has recently enjoyed enormous success with Coldplay and their Music of the Spheres World Tour, which was planned alongside Strange before his death. The record-breaking tour has been extended to a third summer, with more than 7.5 million tickets already sold.

In 2023, WME has had over 122 Grammy nominations, 16 Brit Award nominations, seven of the 12 Mercury Prize nominations, and 45 nominations across 18 categories at the Latin American Music Awards.

Performances booked by the agency in recent months include international tours for Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Hozier, Pearl Jam, Tool, Travis Scott, Peter Gabriel and the Backstreet Boys, as well as key international festival performances including Foo Fighters, the Arctic Monkeys, Loyle Carner, Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Fatboy Slim, Maneskin, Jake Shears and Rick Astley.

