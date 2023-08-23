Jazzopen Stuttgart pulls in 45k+ festival-goers

Long-running German city festival Jazzopen Stuttgart welcomed more than 45,000 paying visitors over the 11 days of its 29th edition, achieving a stage occupancy rate of 90%.

Launched in 1994 and organised by Opus, the 2023 event was held from 13-23 July, the festival featured 53 concerts across eight stages and was brought to a close by Simply Red at Schlossplatz.

The free admission Jazz Open Stages concerts, which have been offered since 2018, attracted a further 8,000 to 10,000 fans.

“Not only our audience, but above all the artists themselves, appreciate our way of always offering high quality of the most diverse music genres on stage,” concludes promoter Jürgen Schlensog.

Preparations are already underway for next year’s 30th anniversary, which will take place from 19-29 July 2024

Jazz-focused shows included Steve Turre, Emile Parisien, Kenny Garrett, Mike Stern, Branford Marsalis, Arturo Sandoval, Marius Neset, James Morrison, Michael Wollny and many club acts.

In addition, ltes Schloss and the Schlossplatz hosted bands such as Snarky Puppy, MEUTE, Die Fantastischen Vier, Simply Red and Deep Purple as well as Parov Stelar, Beth Hart, Joss Stone, LP, Grace Jones, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, Paolo Nutini, Madrugada, Cory Wong and St Paul & The Broken Bones as part of a diverse bill.

Various evenings were streamed live by ARTE Concert and made available as Video on Demand.

