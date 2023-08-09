Jay-Z’s Made In America festival cancelled

The rapper's September festival would have been headlined by SZA and Lizzo, who has recently encountered legal troubles

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival has been cancelled for 2023 “due to severe circumstances outside of production control”.

The annual festival was due to be held next month (2-3 September) in Philadelphia, US, and headlined by SZA and Lizzo, who has recently been sued for sexual harassment by three of her former dancers – though she denies the claims.

“This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation,” reads a statement from the organisers.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of

Philadelphia in 2024.”

The organisers did not give any other explanation for the cancellation of the 2023 edition but did say that ticket holders would be refunded.

Poor ticket sales have been a key factor in festivals cancelling for 2023, alongside financial difficulties, inflation, artist availability and logistical issues.

Other events that will not take place in 2023 include Fest Festival (Poland), Falls Festival (Australia), Rolling Loud (US), Summerburst (Sweden), Hills of Rock (Bulgaria), InMusic (Croatia), Wireless Germany, Hear Hear (Belgium) and Tempelhof Sounds and Tempelhof Sounds Presents (Germany).

Made in America, founded by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Entertainment, has been a Philadelphia institution for several years, with Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator headlining last year’s festival.

The event has reportedly generated over $180 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012.

