IQ 121 out now: New Bosses, Depeche Mode, Japan

The August 2023 also celebrates the 75th birthday of industry pioneer Thomas Johansson and marks the first decade of Glasgow's OVO Hydro

IQ 121, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite magazine, is available to read online now.

Our August edition reveals the New Bosses 2023, as we profile 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international business.

With the countdown on to the 2023 International Festival Forum. we reveal the three-day programme of events set for the 26-28 September gathering in South London.

Elsewhere, Gordon Masson talks to the architects and road warriors who are helping take Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori tour to millions of fans, and Neil Cooper gauges the impact that The Hydro in Glasgow has had on the UK’s tour circuit as the venue marks its first decade in operation.

Also in the issue, we celebrate the 75th birthday of industry pioneer Thomas Johansson by looking back at the Swedish promoter’s incredible 60 years in music, as well as a nod to the future and succession plans at Live Nation’s Nordic stronghold.

Plus, in our latest market report, Adam Woods discovers that the appetite for international acts is once again growing in the massive Japanese sector.

For this edition’s columns and comments, Ticketmaster’s VP of music and festivals Sarah Slater outlines the constant evolution that ticketing providers need to address to cater for festival fans, while Metropolis Music’s Alexandra Ampofo argues that opening doors to include differently abled people in the industry workforce will accelerate support for disability rights and inclusivity.

