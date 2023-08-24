International K-pop festival transported to China

Since launching in 2018, HallyuPopFest has hosted editions in Singapore, Sydney and London

International K-pop festival HallyuPopFest will be exported to China this October, following editions in Singapore, Sydney and London.

The China debut will take place on 21 and 22 October at Wynn Palace, a five-star hotel situated in Macau (informally known as the ‘Las Vegas of Asia’).

NCT Dream and SHINee – both South Korean boy bands formed by SM Entertainment – will headline the Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Hyolyn, Sam Kim, Omega X and Nine to Six will also perform on the first day, while Kard, Verivery, Cherry Bullet and H1-Key join Sunday’s lineup.

“This annual K-pop festival has rapidly become a global sensation”

Attendees can expect an on-site Hallyu Town, as well as red carpet and meet & greet events in addition to the concerts, according the festival’s website. At the time of publishing, HallyuPopFest has yet to release ticketing details.

“Music tourism is on the rise around the world, and this annual K-pop festival has rapidly become a global sensation,” says Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of the company behind Wynn Palace.

“By hosting major international music festivals such as these at Wynn Palace, our goal is to put Macau on the map as a top-tier destination for international events.”

HallyuPopFest first debuted in 2018 with a three-day event in Singapore, before returning to the city-state the following year.

The festival has since expanded beyond Asia, and held its first UK and Australian events in London and Sydney in 2022.

HallyuPopFest is the latest festival brand to be transplanted in China after 88rising recently revealed plans to launch Head in the Clouds festival in Guangzhou this September.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.