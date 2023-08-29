Iggy Azalea’s Saudi gig cut after wardrobe malfunction

The Australian rapper said the concert was not allowed to continue after her trousers split and she declared it is "a woman's world"

Iggy Azalea’s Friday night concert in Saudi Arabia was cut short after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The Australian rapper was delivering a headline set at the Gamers8 esports event in Boulevard Riyadh City when her latex trousers split, as seen in a video posted by a fan.

“Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU,” the 33-year-old wrote on X. “And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the show’s fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting.”

“I also said ‘Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!’ and apparently that sent the authorities over the edge”

In response to a fan’s question about why she wasn’t allowed to change her trousers, Azalea said: “I did but I also said ‘Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world!’ and apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of stage.”

Saudi Arabia’s immigration website states that the official dress code for women in the predominantly Muslim country calls for them to “cover as much flesh as possible to avoid drawing unwelcome attention”.

The Visit Saudi Arabia site adds that tourists are not expected to wear the same attire as locals, or to cover up to the same extent, “but it’s highly recommended that you dress modestly.”

