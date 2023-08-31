Jenn Yacoubian and Stacy Vee named Goldenvoice EVPs

The pair will oversee the booking department, in addition to continuing their roles as talent buyers for their respective festivals and venues

AEG Presents has named Jenn Yacoubian and Stacy Vee as executive vice presidents of its subsidiary, Goldenvoice.

The pair will oversee the booking department at Goldenvoice, in addition to continuing their roles as talent buyers for their respective festivals and venues, reporting to the president of Goldenvoice Paul Tollett.

Yacoubian joined Goldenvoice in 2009 and is currently a national touring talent buyer and the primary talent buyer for the Greek Theatre Los Angeles and Splash House festival. She is also one of the core members of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival booking team and the producer and booker for the Los Angeles festival Cruel World.

Vee started with Goldenvoice in 2002 and is currently responsible for producing and booking the Stagecoach and Just Like Heaven festivals, as well as consulting on booking strategy across many of the festivals in AEG Presents’ global portfolio.

“They have built extraordinary careers here and I couldn’t be happier to elevate them both”

“Goldenvoice is a company that has endlessly supported my creativity and career growth,” says Jenn Yacoubian, “I am beyond honoured, and excited, to be in a position of leadership, where I now get the opportunity to support and nurture the next generation of rising stars at GV.”

Stacy Vee adds: “It is a privilege to play such an important part in the ongoing growth, creative strategy and success at Goldenvoice. I am inspired by the people and culture around me every day and look forward to continuing to push boundaries in a leadership role at this company.”

Paul Tollett comments: “Stacy and Jenn play a large part in the culture of Goldenvoice. They have built extraordinary careers here and I couldn’t be happier to elevate them both to executive vice president.”

Goldenvoice is a subsidiary of AEG and one of the world’s biggest promoters. The company produces several festivals, operates 14 mid-sized venues and promotes over 1,800 shows per year.

