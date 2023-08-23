Global Citizen reveals all-star lineup for NY festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the fundraiser to help end extreme poverty

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the forthcoming edition of Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

Anitta, Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also set to perform at the event on the Great Lawn of Central Park on 23 September.

Tickets to the concert are free but require joining Global Citizen’s campaign to raise awareness about hunger, poverty, climate change and inequities facing women around the world, among pressing related concerns.

This campaign is focused particularly on persuading the UK government and Labor Opposition to release a time-bound plan for delivering on the £11.6 billion ($14 billion) in climate financing, the same amount pledged at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

They are also hoping to apply pressure on the Canadian government to continue championing women and girls by pledging to fund health services through United Nations Population Fund. Additionally, they are attempting to persuade the government of Australia to rejoin the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and equip smallholder farmers across the Pacific and the world to combat the global food crisis.

“The Global Citizen Festival is important to mobilize more people and more investments in reaching the world’s Common Goals”

Celebrities set to participate in this year’s campaign include Busy Philipps (activist, actor), Bill Nye (engineer), Carmelo Anthony (former NBA star), Common (rapper), Gayle King (TV personality), Jordan Fisher (actor) and Sophia Bush (activist, actor).

“Extreme poverty, hunger and food insecurity threaten lives and health,” says Ms. Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norwegian minister of international development.

“The call for action is crystal clear: We need to increase investments in climate-robust, small-scale food production. Growth in agriculture is the most efficient way to create jobs, fight poverty and combat hunger. The Global Citizen Festival is important to mobilize more people and more investments in reaching the world’s Common Goals – our Sustainable Development Goals.”

José Ramos-Horta, president of Timor-Leste, governor Helder Barbalho and Puyr Tembé, the state secretary for indigenous people from the Brazilian state of Pará, will also address the event.

Advocates Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani, and Wangari Kuria, are also set to make an appearance.

Last year’s Global Citizen Festival, which took place in the US and Ghana with acts including Metallica, Maneskin, Mariah Carey, Usher and SZA, raised $2.4 billion in pledges to end extreme poverty.

The organisation’s 2023 campaigns include a recent event in Paris, coinciding with The Summit for a New Financial Pact, which featured Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R. and Jon Batiste.

