Germany’s BDKV forms alliance with awareness org

German trade body BDKV (Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry) has united with awareness association Act Aware to help ensure “fulfilling and safe experiences” for live event attendees.

Act Aware, which has already worked with festivals such as Reeperbahn, MS Dockville and Deichbrand, supports organisers in the development and implementation of their own awareness concepts.

The new alliance will start with a digital get-together to develop the range of information and advice and provide a code of conduct, together with new contract templates, for BDKV members.

“The greatest possible guarantee of safe spaces for each and every individual are elementary for the enthusiasm and togetherness at live events,” says Sonia Simmenauer, president of the BDKV. “The incomparable feeling of community has always made events and concerts indispensable institutions of our societies and democracies. What that means can be felt today, when the social debate heats up and moments that create identity can be beneficial for society.

“It is all the more important to raise awareness of harassment and abuse, to actively counteract cases and to prevent them from happening, whether in front of or behind the scenes. Act Aware can help us a lot here as an initiative for more awareness at events, and the BDKV forges a logical and powerful alliance with Act Aware.”

Since 2020, BDKV members have had the opportunity to receive individual advice and information from the Themis Confidence Center against sexual harassment and violence in the cultural sector.

“In the current social debate about abuse of power in culture, sport, science or business, the BDKV offers its members more and more information and concrete support with their own competence and in some cases long-standing partners such as Themis, Key change or speaking time for you,” says BDKV MD Johannes Everke. “We have now established a new partnership with Act Aware, which, through practical experience, networking and commitment, is a great enrichment for the entire industry and, above all, for all spectators: inside at concerts and live events.”

In June, the BDKV added its support to the Alliance against Sexism coalition, led by family minister Lisa Paus, who proposed changes for the music business including protective areas for women at concerts and the use of “awareness teams” to regularly check what is happening backstage. It also joined the international Keychange gender equality initiative in March this year.

“We look forward to offering an exchange opportunity together with the BDKV, in which the focus is on working together on anti-discriminatory measures,” adds Sarah Bergmann of Act Aware. “Our credo is: Initiate awareness in a process from the inside out! And this societal change can best be implemented if we join forces.”

