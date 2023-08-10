PROFILE

news

Future of ‘Kaisermania’ concerts in doubt

Promoter Semmel Concerts warns the annual shows by German singer Roland Kaiser may have to relocate from Dresden

By James Hanley on 10 Aug 2023

Kaisermania


Semmel Concerts has warned the future of veteran German singer Roland Kaiser’s ever-popular ‘Kaisermania’ concerts in Dresden could be under threat.

This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Kaiser’s shows at the annual Film Nights on the banks of the Elbe, with the 71-year-old headlining five sold-out 12,000-cap dates from 28-29 July and 4-6 August. The events were also televised live on German TV, attracting 1.77 million viewers.

However, the promoter warns the institution may have to relocate from 2026 due to plans drawn up by the city of Dresden, which could make it more expensive to continue to run Kaisermania at its current location.

“We are now in the situation that we can currently only plan until 2025 and have no security for 2026”

“The city of Dresden is of the opinion that the site on the banks of the Elbe must be put out to tender again from 2025,” organiser Dieter Semmelmann tells MDR um 4, via Maennersache. “Of course, this makes us nervous and concerned because we fear that this concept, which has been valued for many years, is now about to be suddenly changed. We are full of hope that things will change for the better in the coming weeks or months.”

Speaking to Bild, he adds: “We are now in the situation that we can currently only plan until 2025 and have no security for 2026. If we can no longer implement it in this form, we have to look for an alternative location.”

Bayreuth-based Semmel also produced Kaiser’s Alles oder Dich tour in autumn 2021 – the first major arena tour to be undertaken under pandemic conditions – which attracted 150,000 people over 27 shows.

Schlager singer Kaiser has announced a 50th anniversary German tour for May to July 2024. He will perform at open air venues such as the Kalkberg Arena in Bad Segeberg, Heinz von Heiden Arena in Hannover, Rostock’s  Ostseestadion, Königsplatz in Munich, RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne and the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

 

