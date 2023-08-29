FKP sees roaring presales after successful summer

The promoter's 2024 Deichbrand and M'era Luna Festival have followed Hurricane and Southside in enjoying strong advance sales

FKP Scorpio boss Folkert Koopmans says the company is enjoying strong presales for its German festivals next year, despite price increases across the board.

The promoter wrapped up a successful 2023 festival summer with the Highfield Festival, organised with Semmel Concerts, which attracted 35,000 fans from 18-20 August.

Highfield featured acts such as Die Ärzte, K.I.Z, Marteria, SDP, RIN, Enter Shikari and Beatsteaks at the Störmthaler lake, just outside Leipzig. The presale has just begun for the 2024 edition, which will be held from 16-18 August.

The previous week saw the M’era Luna Festival take place before 25,000 fans in Hildesheim, featuring artists including Within Temptation and VV (Ville Valo). More than 60% of tickets for next year’s event, set for 10-11 August 2024, have already been sold. Acts will include ASP, Front 242, Saltatio Mortis, Lord of the Lost, Schandmaul, Die Krupps, Suicide Commando and Oomph!

Back in June, over 50,000 tickets were purchased on the first day of the presale for FKPs flagship Hurricane and Southside festivals, setting a new bar in the 20-plus-year history of the twin festivals in Scheeßel and Neuhausen ob Eck, respectively, which have a combined capacity of 143,000.

“We are still feeling the after-effects of the two pandemic years in many areas”

“The enormous popularity is the nicest confirmation for us,” says Koopmans. “We are still feeling the after-effects of the two pandemic years in many areas, especially in terms of price increases in all areas. And part of these costs, unfortunately, we have to pass on to the guests, even if we try to reduce this burden to a minimum.

“The fact that we have now organised successful festivals all around in the second year after the pandemic and that people have had a good time and trust us to offer them very special festival experiences again in 2024 makes us very happy.”

In addition, the 60,000-cap Deichbrand Festival sold out in 2023, and advance sales for next year have got off to a record-breaking start. The event will take place near Cuxhaven from 18-21 July.

“In a year in which many festivals and events have problems with advance ticket sales, to be completely sold out even before the festival begins is a terrific confirmation for us of the months of work and passion that everyone involved puts into the festival,” says festival MD Marc Engelke. “And after current record advance sales, more than 15,000 tickets have already gone through the store, which makes us extremely optimistic for the upcoming edition.”

“The positive feedback from our guests and the sensational advance sales inspire us”

FKP Scorpio CEO and head of festival booking Stephan Thanscheidt says further line-up details for next year will be revealed soon.

“My team and I are working flat out on the line-ups for 2024 and are sure we will be able to sign up great acts again and also reveal the first ones soon,” he adds. “The positive feedback from our guests and the sensational advance sales inspire us. We are very grateful for this appreciation and are already looking forward to the festival summer 2024!”

Speaking to IQ last month, Thanscheidt suggested the success of FKP’s festivals bucked the trend seen elsewhere in the country.

“Rising costs for virtually everything continue to take their toll,” he says. “Because of this, less demand and purchasing power, a lot of festivals are struggling, and we suspect their number to further decrease in the future. We consider ourselves very lucky that the demand for our remaining festivals such as Highfield and M’era Luna is stable, with the latter probably being sold-out shortly before the festival weekend.”

The company has tours later in the year with acts including The National and Queens of the Stone Age, and will also promote Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium dates in Germany next year.

