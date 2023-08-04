PROFILE

news

Final call for Music Mudder 2023 teams

The deadline to sign up for Wasserman Music's music-inspired endurance fundraiser is Friday 11 August

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Aug 2023


Wasserman Music is issuing a final call for teams to participate in Music Mudder, a cross-industry endurance challenge in aid of Nordoff and Robbins.

The third annual edition will take place on Friday 15 September in the woodland of Dorking, Surrey, with more than 45 teams. Registration is open until Friday 11 August.

Live Nation, Atlantic Records, CAA, TikTok, Insanity, TaP Management and Ticketmaster are among the companies set to take on Camelot Events’ ‘Nuts Challenge’ obstacle course.

The 2022 edition of Music Mudder raised more than £55,000 for the charity, with Jelle Schotanus, competing on the UROK team, completing the 7km course in the fastest time of 52 minutes 18 seconds, while Atlantic Records took home the prize for the fastest team, with an average time of 1 hour, six minutes and seven seconds.

“This year we want to go even bigger and muddier, aiming to double the number of teams taking part”

This year, Wasserman is aiming to raise £100,000 to help Nordoff and Robbins continue to provide life-changing music therapy to those who need it most.

“We’re so excited to be putting on Music Mudder in partnership with our friends at Wasserman Music for the third time,” Sandy Trappitt, deputy director of fundraising, Nordoff and Robbins. “It was fantastic to see so many familiar albeit muddy faces on the course in 2022 and this year we want to go even bigger and muddier, aiming to double the number of teams taking part. All funds raised will go directly towards providing music therapy across the UK, helping people to connect and communicate through the power of music.”

The UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists work with over 315 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes, as well as providing sessions from the charity’s centres across the UK.

Teams of 10 cost £1,000, plus a minimum of £500 fundraising per team and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or via music-mudder.com.

 

