Dutch ticketing firms expand partnership

Dutch ticketing companies Eventix and TicketSwap have announced they are expanding their partnership in the German sector.

The move builds on their their previous collaborations on events such as Noisy and Whole Festival, and includes the introduction of TicketSwap’s FairShare feature, which divides profits from secondary ticket sales equally between the seller and the organiser of the event.

FairShare is intended to discourage ticket dealers who resell tickets for profit, as the profit margin for them is decreased.

“We are happy to support our ticketing partners with a new feature that extends our value proposition towards event organisers,” says Tamas Egei, TicketSwap’s head of international expansion. “With Whole and Noisy Festival, we paved the way for FairShare in Germany. I am confident that together with Eventix, we can continue to service event organisers to high standards.”

The two companies have already confirmed they plan to join forces once again during this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, which ticket sales platform Eventix has partnered with for the next three years.

“Through our collaboration, we aim to simplify the ticketing process”

“We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with TicketSwap as we expand further into the German market,” adds Dennis Behlau, country manager for Germany at Eventix. “Through our collaboration, we aim to simplify the ticketing process, making it safer, more transparent and worry-free for both event organisers and ticket buyers.”

Eventix announced its entry into the UK market earlier this month following its successes in Germany and Spain. The platform offers a ticket shop customisation feature, which it says allows promoters to “tailor the look and feel of their ticket shop to their brand, enhancing the customer journey and optimising conversion rates”.

“The key to growing your brand and increasing sales lies in the ability to take full control and ownership of your ticketing,” says Eventix CEO Joost Aanen. “We look forward to enabling UK organisers to set their own rules – whether it’s the aesthetics of their ticket shop, the fees, or the payout frequency. It’s your shop, your rules.”

Eventix also offers complete transparency and control over data and tracking.

“Ownership extends to customer data as well,” adds Aanen. “With Eventix, you can leverage this to execute effective performance marketing, track conversion from ad campaigns to ticket sales, and foster a community of loyal attendees.”

