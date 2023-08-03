CTS Eventim increases stake in France Billet

The pan-European live entertainment giant is now a majority shareholder in France's largest ticketing company

CTS Eventim has become a majority shareholder in France Billet, the largest ticketing company in France.

The pan-European live entertainment giant has acquired a further 17% from Fnac Darty, taking its stake from 48% to 65%.

Fnac Darty, France’s largest retailer of entertainment products, consumer electronics and household appliances, owns the remaining 35% and will continue to “actively support the ticketing business in France through its stores and the Fnac Spectacles brand”.

The transaction, subject to the necessary approval of the competition authorities, is expected to take place within a few months.

CTS Eventim first took a stake in France Billet in November 2019, merging its own French ticketing activities into the partnership.

France Billet, along with subsidiaries Tick&Live and Eventim France, manages 36 million tickets in France through its ticketing technology and services activities.

The company was recently named the official supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ticketing services.

