Coldplay launch contest to find Aussie support act

Western Australia residents are invited to apply to open for the group at their forthcoming concerts at Perth's Optus Stadium

By James Hanley on 28 Aug 2023


Coldplay have launched a competition to find a homegrown support act for their sold-out shows in Perth, Australia later this year.

The band will play two nights at Perth’s Optus Stadium – their first gigs in Western Australia since 2009 – on 18-19 November.

Western Australia residents are invited to apply for the “once in a lifetime opportunity” to open for the group at the concerts by completing a form and include YouTube links to one original studio recording and one original live performance by 4 September.

According to Live Nation Australia, all entries will be assessed by Coldplay’s team and a panel of music industry professionals before the winner is announced on 2 October.

In addition, the Western Australian (WA) Government will provide grant funding of up to A$15,000 (€8,900) through the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries’ Contemporary Music Fund to support the victor.

The Australian-exclusive concerts are being promoted alongside hotel packages designed to encourage visitors to stay longer and explore further

Further support for the Perth dates will come from special guests Amy Shark and Thelma Plum.

Presented by the WA Government, through Tourism WA, and Live Nation, the Australian-exclusive concerts are being promoted alongside hotel packages designed to encourage visitors to extend their stays.

“This partnership with the Western Australian Government is set to make history, by bringing one of the world’s most iconic and successful bands, exclusively to Perth in 2023,” said Luke Hede, Live Nation’s VP of touring earlier this year. “It’s hard to think of a better city for Australians to see Coldplay’s spectacular Music of the Spheres show, while making a weekend of it in our country’s sunniest capital city.”

More than 7.5 million tickets have been sold for the Music of the Spheres World Tour, with Coldplay recently confirming the run will extend to a third summer.

Earlier this month it was announced that UK-based agent Josh Javor, who spent 18 years at X-ray Touring, working closely with the late co-founder Steve Strange on acts including Coldplay, is joining WME as partner and co-head of the London music department.

 

