Bombay Bicycle Club embark on ‘karaoke tour’

Fans were invited up on stage to play with the band at gigs held at three Rough Trade record shops across the UK earlier this week

By James Hanley on 25 Aug 2023

Bombay Bicycle Club

Bombay Bicycle Club


Bombay Bicycle Club have completed a special three-date “karaoke tour” of the UK.

The British rock group, who hold the distinction of playing the last-ever concert at the legendary Earl’s Court in London in 2014, performed at three Rough Trade record shops earlier this week.

The Jack Steadman-fronted four-piece served as the house band at London’s Rough Trade East on 22 August, along with Rough Trade stores in Nottingham and Bristol on 23 & 24 August, respectively, where they invited fans on stage to sing and play guitar, bass or drums with them.

“We’re the backing band; you’re the singers”

“Can you sing better than these four terrible singers? If so, join us for a special Bombay karaoke night at @RoughTrade,” the band posted on social media when announcing the shows last month. “London, Nottingham or Bristol. We’re the backing band; you’re the singers. We’ll be playing Bombay songs but may have a few indie disco staples up our sleeves.”

Bombay Bicycle Club release their sixth studio album, My Big Day, on 20 October, and will tour the UK venues such as O2 Academy2 Leicester, O2 Academy Oxford and HMV Empire in Coventry.

They will then head further afield in November for headline shows at Barcelona’s Sala Apolo, Alcatraz Milano in Italy, Tonhalle in Munich, Germany, Les Docks in Lausanne, Switzerland and Le Trabendo in Paris, France.

 

