Blackpink to wrap up Born Pink world tour in Seoul

The K-pop quartet will wrap up the history-making tour next month with two concerts in the South Korean capital

By James Hanley on 17 Aug 2023

Blackpink at BST Hyde Park


Blackpink’s history-making Born Pink World Tour is to conclude as it began – with two nights in Seoul in the quartet’s native South Korea.

Korea JoongAng Daily reports the concerts will be held from 16-17 September at a venue to be decided, with the second date set to be livestreamed globally.

The K-pop superstars kicked off the tour in Seoul on 15-16 October last year with a two-night stand at the KSPO Dome.

“The two concerts will be a grand finale to the world tour during which the girl group coloured 41 cities around the world in pink over the course of 11 months,” says the group’s agency YG Entertainment. “We are happy to end the tour in Korea, where we began the tour, with Korean fans. The members particularly wanted to hold an encore concert in Seoul. The staff and artists alike are putting their best foot forward to give the best performance.”

Born Pink has long surpassed the Spice Girls’ Spice World 2019 reunion tour, which made $78.2m from 13 sold-out nights, as the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group after reportedly earning $78.5m from its first 26 shows.

The tour also pulled in 113,498 fans across two sold-out nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City from 26-27 April, generating US$9.989 million per night, to become the top-grossing concerts in Mexican history.

“Having a K-pop band headline a UK festival for the very first time and deliver a great show was an important moment”

In addition, Blackpink became the first K-pop and all-female group to headline Coachella and went on to headline AEG’s 65,000-cap BST Hyde Park in London in July.

“Having a K-pop band headline a UK festival for the very first time and deliver a great show was an important moment for us,” AEG’s CEO of European festivals Jim King told IQ.

The group’s previous 2018-20 In Your Area World Tour netted $56,756,285 from 36 dates.

Blackpink currently sit a distant second on Koreaboo‘s list of the 10 most-attended concerts by female K-pop artists in Korea over the past 12 months. Their KSPO Dome shows reportedly drew 20,060 fans to trail singer-songwriter IU, who attracted 87,578 people to her two shows at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium last September.

The top 5 is completed by Taeyeon (17,843 attendees) Twice (13,792) and Red Velvet (11,562) over two nights at KSPO.

 

