Billie Eilish’s Lollapalooza set to be solar powered

The headline performance will be powered by zero-emissions battery systems for what could be a "watershed" moment for the music industry

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Aug 2023

Billie Eilish will perform at Power Our Planet: Live in Paris

Billie Eilish’s headline set at Lollapalooza in Chicago will be partially solar powered by zero-emission battery systems.

The climate-friendly performance on Thursday 3 August is part of the Music Decarbonisation Project co-founded by Eilish herself in partnership with the environmental non-profit Reverb.

The 21-year-old’s set at the flagship Lollapalooza will be powered by zero-emissions battery systems, supplied and managed by Overdrive Energy Solutions and charged via a temporary “solar farm” at the Grant Park festival site.

The battery systems will serve as a demonstration of clean energy technologies that can drastically reduce live music’s greenhouse gas pollution and accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels, reads a release.

“By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, we’re accelerating toward a decarbonized future”

“We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry,” says Adam Gardner of Reverb in a statement. “There are real climate solutions available right here, right now. By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond.”

The sustainability project is one of Elish’s many efforts to combat climate change. The US singer previously partnered with Reverb for her 2022 Happier Than Ever world tour, where they set up Eco-Villages at her concert venues.

The star has also performed at numerous climate change-awareness events such as Global Citizen, the Earthshot Prize and Overheated.

Lollapalooza takes place between 3–6 August with acts including Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

 

