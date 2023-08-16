PROFILE

news

Belladrum introduces parking charge to cut traffic

Festival promoter Kilimanjaro Live hopes the charge will encourage car sharing following lengthy queues at this year's event

By James Hanley on 16 Aug 2023

Belladrum Festival, Skiddle

Belladrum


Organisers of Scotland’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival are introducing a car parking charge for next year’s 20th anniversary in a bid to ease traffic congestion after the 2023 event was marred by lengthy delays.

The Inverness-based event, owned by DEAG’s Kilimanjaro Live, is the Highlands’ biggest music festival and starred acts including Travis, Bastille, Sam Ryder, Sigrid, KT Tunstall, The Zutons, Pale Waves and Kiefer Sutherland from 27-29 July.

More than 25,000 tickets were sold for this year’s festival, but wet weather and large numbers of motorists arriving early was blamed for long queues, with reported traffic delays of up to five hours to get into the site.

However, with tickets for next year’s edition going on sale this Friday (18 August), promoters have announced they are taking action in a bid to avoid a repeat.

“We are re-introducing car park passes, which must be booked in advance”

“Those caught up in the traffic on the Thursday this year will hopefully be pleased to hear that we are re-introducing car park passes, which must be booked in advance,” says a website post. “This will encourage more car sharing, manage the car park capacities and speed up entry to the festival. You will have the opportunity to select the car park most convenient for where you want to camp. A window sticker will be sent to your home address in advance to ensure you are directed to the correct car park.

“Vehicle passes will cost £12 per vehicle. The profit from the sale of these passes will be used to benefit the local communities. Full details will be announced in coming months following consultations with community groups.”

Belladrum’s return is set for 25-27 July 2024.

 

