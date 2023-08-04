ASM Global holds second international job search

The venue giant says The Next Great Opportunity event generated more than double the applicants of last year's debut

ASM Global’s second international virtual “collaborative job fair” generated more than double the applicants of last year’s maiden event.

Held over two days in late July, ASM’s The Next Great Opportunity job search encompassed five continents attracted 3,000 applicants as part of the venue giant’s big to unearth diverse talent and expand its reach within its local communities.

The event enabled venues to fill a wide range of roles from hourly to salaried levels with highly skilled and diverse candidates. The jobs include the areas of operations, business development, finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech and catering, among others.

“It validates our belief that the remarkable electricity, joy and sense of community in our industry transcends so many work paths for so many people”

“This international turnout is amazing,” says ASM Global CEO and president Ron Bension. “It validates our belief that the remarkable electricity, joy and sense of community in our industry transcends so many work paths for so many people.”

An added focus of this year’s outreach was to university students, with the company’s internal GROW programme aimed at providing impactful and meaningful career experiences to ethnically diverse university students globally who are interested in the venue management space.

“It’s tremendously gratifying to see ASM Global’s message of fostering diversity and the career development of talent and motivated individuals resonant internationally,” adds ASM chief human resources officer Shauna Elvin.

A worldwide roster of cities joined in the job fair, with participating ASM venues from North America, Europe and APAC.

The inaugural event, held in February 2022, was billed as the largest job fair in live entertainment history as it bid to help address the global staffing shortage that has hampered the recovery of the live music business, along with other industries, since the onset of the pandemic.

ASM has also partnered with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) on the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme for the past two years.

