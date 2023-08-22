Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato leave Scooter Braun

Grande had been managed by the SB Projects boss for the past decade, while Lovato signed with the company in 2019

US superstars Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have reportedly split from manager Scooter Braun.

Grande had worked with SB Projects boss since 2013, while Lovato signed with the company in 2019. Representatives for Grande and Braun declined to comment.

The news was first reported by Puck‘s Matthew Belloni and was confirmed by Billboard sources. It follows Colombian singer J Balvin’s departure from SB in May. He is now managed by Roc Nation.

Rumours that longtime SB client Justin Bieber was also looking to leave the firm have been denied by both parties.

In 2017, Braun and Grande were honoured as ‘industry champions’ with Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn and SJM Concerts’ Simon Moran at the UK’s Artist & Manager Awards for their efforts in producing that year’s One Love Manchester concert, which raised more than £17 million for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing and their families.

Braun became the sole CEO of HYBE America, the US division of the South Korean entertainment giant, in early 2023. The entrepreneur, who had previously shared the co-CEO title with Big Hit veteran Lenzo Yoon, joined after his venture capital firm Ithaca Holdings merged with HYBE in April 2021.

HYBE is home to K-pop acts including BTS, Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and Seventeen through its subsidiary labels, such as Big Hit Music, Pledis Entertainment, Source Music and ADOR.

