All Things Live Norway hires festival veteran Toffen Gunnufsen

All Things Live Norway has recruited veteran Toffen Gunnufsen as a festival booker and promoter.

Gunnufsen will work across ATL Norway’s stable of festivals, which includes Oslo Sommertid and Trondheim Sommertid, as well as partner events.

The industry stalwart has 32 years’ worth of experience booking international artists and establishing some of the largest and most recognised festivals in Norway such as Quart, Hove, Skral and Kadetten. He also helped re-establish Slottsfjell in 2021 with great success and a sold-out festival.

Among the artists Gunnufsen has booked for festivals is Coldplay, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Muse, Artic Monkeys, Daft Punk, QOTSA, Calvin Harris, Bjørk, PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Rammstein, Cardi B, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Burna Boy, Asap Rocky and Kendrick Lamar.

He has also booked Kanye West, Massive Attack, Blur, Oasis, The Killers, Arcade Fire, Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Amy Winehouse, Beck, Rage Against The Machine, Beastie Boys, Portishead, Alicia Keys, Jay Z, Slipknot, Tool and Depeche Mode.

“We’re fortunate enough to hire the father of all Norwegian festivals, Toffen Gunnufsen, to work full time at ATL Norway as a festival booker for our own events and also to assist the extensive flora of many regional events,” says All Things Live’s Peer Osmundsvaag.

“No one has the length or width of his extensive knowledge and experience in this field and we are excited to have him aboard.”

Gunnufsen adds: “I look forward to working with Peer and his amazing team at All Things Live, focusing on festivals – both our own and the festivals we cooperate with – and promoting new talent to a wider audience. It has always been close to my heart.”

All Things Live Norway spans booking, promotion, events, comedy and festival activities via subsidiaries All-In, Stageway, Komon Stageway, HES and Stand Up Norge.

The company represents around 80 Norwegian and Nordic artists and organises more than 200 concerts a year with artists such as Justin Bieber, Andrea Bocelli, Rammstein, Shawn Mendes, Twenty-One Pilots, Sam Smith and Nick Cave.

The All Things Live Group was founded by Waterland Private Equity in 2018 and has since expanded to seven European countries and 19 companies, with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Brussels, Milan and Amsterdam.

