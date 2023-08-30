AEG Presents to bring huge K-pop event to France

M Countdown France will “present a wide range of special programming with original content specially crafted for European fans”

A live edition of South Korea’s popular TV chart show, M Countdown, will take place in France later this year.

The AEG Presents-promoted event, titled M Countdown France, will take place on 15 October at the 40,000-capacity La Défense Arena in Paris.

The concert will “present a wide range of special programming with original content specially crafted for European fans,” alongside activities where concertgoers can “enjoy K-culture and K-pop to their fullest”. Information on the lineup, tickets and live streaming will be released in the coming weeks.

Launched in 2004, M Countdown is broadcast by MNet, a subsidiary of Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM.

“We will dedicate our best efforts to spread K-pop through an unrivalled stage setup”

CJ ENM is the organiser of the popular global K-pop music festival KCON, which was first held in Southern California in 2012 and has since expanded to ten countries.

“We are delighted to showcase our signature music show M Countdown in France,” says Joon-beom Sim, head of music entertainment at CJ ENM. “We will dedicate our best efforts to spread K-pop through an unrivalled stage setup and also make this show a festival where global fans can unite through music.”

CJ ENM’s parent company CJ Group is currently working with AEG on a “revolutionary” entertainment complex in Seoul, South Korea.

The 1.8 trillion won (€1.3 billion) development in Goyang City comprises a 20,000-capacity arena and an outdoor performance space capable of accommodating 40,000 people.

Meanwhile, the KPOP LUX x SBS SuperConcert is coming to The O2 in London from 22-23 September. The event will star 10 leading K-pop acts and also serve as a celebration of 140 years of diplomatic ties between South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Artists confirmed include Itzy, The Boyz, Zerobaseone, WEi and Xikers for the opening day, with Tomorrow’s X Together, Itzy, Oneus, Yena and Billlie, and another appearance from Xikers set for day two.

