88rising cancels new Jakarta festival

Asian-American music powerhouse 88rising has called off its new festival, 88 Degrees & Rising.

The one-day event was supposed to take place on 9 September at the JIExpo convention centre in Jakarta, Indonesia, but has now been called off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

NIKI, Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Stephanie Poetri, along with XG, MILLI, Atarashii Gakko! and Spence Lee were lined up to perform.

“We love our fans in Indonesia and can’t wait to bring you a great show in 2024”

“We are saddened to share that due to unforeseen circumstances, 88 Degrees & Rising Jakarta will not be taking place this year,” 88rising wrote in their statement. “All tickets will be automatically refunded to point of purchase. We love our fans in Indonesia and can’t wait to bring you a great show in 2024.”

88 Degrees & Rising would have been the company’s second festival in Indonesia after debuting its Head in the Clouds festival in Jakarta at the end of last year. A second edition is scheduled for this autumn.

The festival brand also has a presence in Los Angeles, New York and Manila, with a new edition launching in China this September.

