news

UTA ups Brandi Brammer to SVP global music ops

Brammer will lead the day-to-day operational work of UTA Music, spanning HR, legal and business affairs, finance, facilities and tech initiatives

By Lisa Henderson on 13 Jul 2023

Brandi Brammer, UTA

UTA has elevated Brandi Brammer to senior vice president of global music operations.

In her new role, Brammer will lead the day-to-day operational work of UTA Music, spanning human resources, legal and business affairs, finance, facilities and technology initiatives.

Previously, Brammer served as UTA’s vice president of people and business partnerships. She will continue to be based in Nashville.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new leadership role during such a pivotal moment in the growth and evolution of UTA Music,” Brammer said. “This is such an incredible opportunity to foster synergy across so many integral parts of UTA music on a global scale with the most talented people in the business.”

Before joining UTA in 2021, Brammer served as vice president of human resources at WME and led HR for the music division. She also previously worked at CAA, helping triple the size of their Nashville office and eventually overseeing HR for the company’s music and sports divisions across the Southeast.

Earlier in her career, Brammer worked at the Academy of Country Music as director of events.

“​​Brandi’s an exceptional leader who has played an integral role in growing our presence in Nashville and beyond. Her deep experience, proven track record and collaborative approach will be an invaluable asset as UTA music continues to expand globally and scale our business on a global stage,” said Scott Clayton, UTA partner and co-head of global music.

Over her 20-year career, Brammer has been recognised for her work to increase the representation of women across the music industry. Dozens of women she has hired and mentored are now agents or executives within the industry.

 

