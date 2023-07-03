PROFILE

news

Untitled Group launch new electronic festival

Groove Armada, The Avalanches, Ladyhawke, Cut Copy and more appear on the bill for the inaugural Sweet Relief! festival

By Lisa Henderson on 03 Jul 2023

Ladyhawke will perform at Sweet Relief! 2023

Ladyhawke will perform at Sweet Relief! 2023


image © Wikimedia Commons/AFlickion

Untitled Group is spearheading the launch of a new international dance and electronic festival called Sweet Relief!.

The one-day event will take place at Maritime Green in Brisbane, Queensland, on 16 September 2023.

UK electronic music titans Groove Armada top the bill in what will be an Australia exclusive, with support from The Avalanches, Ladyhawke, Cut Copy, Nina Las Vegas, Latifa Tee and Yo! Mafia.

Sweet Relief! is produced in collaboration with Brisbane Festival, Brisbane City and QLD Music Trails.

“We hope that Sweet Relief! can establish itself as a place where people travel from around the country to experience Brisbane’s local flavour”

Untitled Group, Australia’s largest independently-owned music and events company, also produces Wildlands, Grapevine Gathering & Beyond The Valley.

Joel Edmondson, CEO of Qld Music Trails, says: “Brisbane’s history is littered with iconic festival moments such as Livid, Boundary Street Festival and Valley Fiesta that gave the Brisbane community an opportunity to bring their weirdest and wildest selves out to create an electric atmosphere of togetherness, diversity and inclusion.”

“We hope that Sweet Relief! can establish itself as a place where people travel from around the country to experience Brisbane’s local flavour and global appeal.”

Alongside the musical offering, Sweet Relief! will feature carnival rides, market stalls and more.

 

