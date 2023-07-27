Travis Scott pyramids concert officially cancelled

After weeks of speculation, the livestream concert at the Egyptian landmark has been axed little over 24 hours before it was due to take place

After weeks of speculation, Travis Scott’s scheduled concert in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been officially cancelled.

The Live Nation-promoted event was set to take place tomorrow (28 July) at the Sound and Light area, with an estimated 200 million people tuning into the live stream.

However, last week Egypt’s state-affiliated Musicians Syndicate said that it would revoke a permit for the Utopia show because it “contradicts the identity of the Egyptian culture”.

While the concert’s promoters and Scott himself had insisted the performance would go ahead, Live Nation Middle East published a statement last night (26 July) confirming the cancellation.

“We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for 28 July at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, is cancelled,” it said. “Unfortunately, despite best efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

“Unfortunately, despite best efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert”

Meanwhile, Scott declared on social media that the shows would still take place in the future: “Egypt at the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit of time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon.”

Scott also added that he was scheduling four more “of these type of experiences” in different locations.

A spokesperson for the Syndicate of Musical Professions exclusively told Al-Masry Al-Youm that the decision was made following deaths that took place in Travis Scott’s previous concerts.

“The syndicate is not against tourism, but against any party that poses a threat to the lives of Egyptians,” he stressed, noting that Jennifer Lopez earlier held a very successful concert in Egypt.

Abdullah added that the local promoter and ticketer for the concert, Ticketsmarche, paid LE300,000 to obtain permits for the concert which will be refunded following the cancellation.

The Ticketsmarche CEO earlier this week said his company has agreed on 10 concerts with renowned international artists in Egypt for the coming months but said they are unlikely to take place if Scott’s concert was cancelled.

Days ago, it was announced that Palm Tree Music Festival, founded by Norwegian producer Kygo and his manager Myles Shear, will be exported to the Pyramids. Other acts that have previously performed at the location include Maroon 5 (2022), Black Eyed Peas (2021) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (2019).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.