Travis Scott to livestream gig from Pyramids of Giza

It comes weeks after a grand jury decided against indicting Scott for any crimes related to the fatal crowd crush at his festival Astroworld

Travis Scott is planning a performance in front of the ancient Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, in support of his forthcoming album.

Tickets for the Live Nation-promoted event, which will also be live-streamed at 9 pm on 28 July, sold out in 15 minutes.

Premium tickets were priced at EGP 4,000 (USD 129) while VIP tickets were sold for EGP 6,500 (USD 210).

The performance will see Scott premiere Utopia, his first studio album in five years and the first since the deadly crowd crush at his festival Astroworld.

Premium tickets were priced at EGP 4,000 (USD 129) while VIP tickets were sold for EGP 6,500 (USD 210).

Ten concertgoers, aged between nine and 27, died following a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s headline set at NRG Park in Houston, Texas in November 2021. The 50,000-cap festival was promoted by Live Nation and Austin-based Scoremore.

At the end of last month, a Texas grand jury issued six no-bills related to the deaths, meaning that no criminal charges will be filed.

Scott, Live Nation and Scoremore reportedly still face numerous civil lawsuits accusing them of negligence, wrongful death and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.