Tomorrowland announces partnership with TikTok

Tomorrowland has announced TikTok as the official content partner for its 2023 edition, taking place later this month.

As part of the partnership, 24 performances from DJs such as Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Amber Broos, Lost Frequencies, Timmy Trumpet, Afrojack and Armin Van Buuren will be broadcast in real-time on TikTok Live, alongside behind-the-scenes content.

There will also be in-app playlists, a search hub and activations including a #Tomorrowland global hub which will act as a one-stop shop for fans to enjoy all the content from the Belgian electronic music festival. The #Tomorrowland hashtag is already hugely popular with fans, having garnered 2.8 billion views.

“Tomorrowland is the perfect festival partner for our flourishing community of #ElectronicMusic lovers”

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Tomorrowland, one of the biggest and most iconic festivals in the world,” says Michael Kümmerle, business development lead, global music content & partnerships at TikTok. “With its legendary line-up and truly global audience, Tomorrowland is the perfect festival partner for our flourishing community of #ElectronicMusic lovers who congregate on TikTok. As our relationship with the genre deepens, we’re incredibly excited to help grow the festival even further by giving our community 24 livestreams and a truly 360-degree experience of Tomorrowland on TikTok.”

Tomorrowland is due to take place 21–23 July and 28–30 July in De Schorre park, Boom.

TikTok has previously partnered with festivals including Montreux Jazz Festival (Switzerland), Rock am Ring/im Park (Germany) and Glastonbury (UK).

