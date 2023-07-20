PROFILE

news

Ticketek secures Spotify partnership

The link-up will provide users of the streaming service with direct access to the latest Ticketek events through Spotify’s platform

By James Hanley on 20 Jul 2023


TEG-owned ticketing, data and analytics firm Ticketek has become a ticketing partner for Spotify’s Live Events Feed in Australia.

The link-up will provide users of the streaming service with direct access to the latest Ticketek events through Spotify’s platform, in an effort to enhance the convenience and accessibility of live event discovery when using the app.

“Ticketek is thrilled to be joining forces with Spotify on this partnership,” says Ticketek MD Cameron Hoy. “Both organisations are global leading technology and data driven businesses that exist to connect fans with their favourite artists.

“With this partnership, Ticketek and Spotify will fuel artist discovery and bring fans one step closer to their favourite artists”

“With this partnership, Ticketek and Spotify will fuel artist discovery and bring fans one step closer to their favourite artists, creating a seamless ticket purchase experience. At Ticketek we believe nothing beats the live experience and this alignment will ensure Australian music fans have every opportunity to see their favourite artist when they are touring locally.”

Fans will be presented with personalised recommendations for upcoming shows based upon their unique profile.

“Spotify is very excited to be adding Ticketek to its Live Events Feed in Australia, in order to continue growing the company’s global strategy of diving headfirst into concert discoverability,” adds Rene Volker, Spotify senior director of live events.

 

