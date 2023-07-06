The Eagles to end 52-year career with final tour

The tour is expected to continue into 2025, as "the band will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands"

American rock band The Eagles are to end their 52-year career with one final tour, titled The Long Goodbye.

Initially, 13 shows have been announced but the tour is expected to continue into 2025, as “the band will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands”.

The first set of dates on the Live Nation-promoted tour will kick off on 7 September at New York’s Madison Square Garden, visiting arenas across the US until 17 November.

The Eagles’ long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be supporting on the commemorative tour.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” reads a statement from the band. “Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful”

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’ tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

The Eagles are represented by Irving Azoff. See the dates for The Long Goodbye below.

Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, September 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

Friday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

