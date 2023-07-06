Taylor Swift ruled out of Glasto by new Eras shows

It has been announced that the pop star will be playing Dublin's Aviva Stadium on all three days of the festival next year

Taylor Swift has announced 14 extra European dates for her Eras tour, ruling out the possibility of a heavily-rumoured headline slot at Glastonbury.

It was revealed yesterday (5 July) that the pop star will now be playing Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on all three days of the festival next year. Previously, there had been a gap in her schedule on Sunday 30 June, Glastonbury’s closing night.

The pop star will play also extra nights in Paris, Stockholm, Sweden, Lisbon, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Warsaw and Vienna.

The outing, produced by Taylor Swift Touring, will commence on 9 May 2024 at Paris La Défense Arena (cap. 40,000) in France and conclude on 17 August at Wembley Stadium (90,000) in London.

Swift also revealed yesterday that US rock band Paramore will be the support act for her European dates. Paramore opened the first two nights of Swift’s US leg in Glendale, Arizona, before embarking their own headline tour.

The announcement of the European leg came soon after the star announced her first round of international dates, in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Swift currently has 14 dates remaining of her North American stadium tour, which sparked “historically unprecedented demand”.

In the US, Eras is tipped to eclipse Swift’s 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, which became the country’s highest-grossing tour in history, selling over two million tickets for 38 shows for a total of $266.1 million.

Promoted by AEG’s Messina Touring Group and AEG Presents, the 53-date trek was the second highest-grossing worldwide tour of 2018 behind Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking Divide run, grossing $345.1m from 2,888.892 ticket sales, as per Pollstar‘s year-end rankings.