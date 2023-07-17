Skiddle announces promoter bursary scheme return

The NTIA-backed fund will be awarded to event organisers running student-focused events in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales

UK ticketing firm and live events website Skiddle has announced the return of its promoter bursary scheme to support the next generation of party promoters.

The Skiddle Promoter Fund, which is supported by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), will be awarded to event organisers specifically running student-focused events in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Each applicant can bid for a grant of up to £1,000 to help organise a student-centred event in either September or October 2023.

Successful applicants will also be able to benefit from advice on launch strategies, key sales dates and marketing/ticketing knowledge. Promoters can register their interest in the bursary here by the 31 July deadline.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Skiddle Promoter Fund, in collaboration with the NTIA,” says Skiddle senior marketing manager Lisa Braithwaite. “Having been in the industry for over 20 years, it is very important to us to ensure the continuity of events and night-time culture across the UK.

“Supporting new promoters is what Skiddle is all about, and we’re excited to see what ideas and concepts come out of this student-focused bursary scheme. The deadline is fast approaching so be sure to get in your application now to ensure you’re in with a chance of getting some money to put towards your event.”

Those who are chosen to receive the bursary will be contacted via email.

“We are extremely excited to announce our collaboration with Skiddle’s Promoter Fund, which will give thousands of promoters an opportunity to access well-needed funding for their events,” adds NTIA CEO Michael Kill. “It’s amazing to see companies like Skiddle investing in the future of the sector, encouraging new ideas and concepts to keep an extremely important industry moving forward even during these uncertain times.”

