We need a commitment from the industry to protect trans individuals

Currently, there is nothing in place across the creative sectors to acknowledge, support, and protect trans and non-binary professionals or educate allies that are hoping to learn more about these communities. Equality, diversity, and inclusion remain crucial for the continued success and development of the music industry, and therefore we must recognise and address the inequalities faced by trans and non-binary people working within it.
A trans and non-binary charter would provide a framework addressing some of these systemic failures. It would be a commitment from the business to protect the rights of trans and non-binary individuals, which would also highlight important issues these communities face.
A charter would lay out commitments to empower trans people in their career progression, safeguard their rights, and provide them with equal opportunities – and educate others. I am pleased to announce that the F-List for Music has kindly agreed to support such a charter. We will be seeking the support of all the major players and organisations across the music and entertainment industries whilst also ensuring that we can fairly assess its validity. A charter like this will boost productivity, enhance idea-sharing and, in turn, promote a healthier and more representative workforce.
The Trans Charter would lay out five main commitments:
Legal protections
Protecting and supporting trans and non-binary individuals’ human and legal rights within the music and entertainment industries is absolutely essential. The Equality Act 2010 is the main legislation in the UK that prevents discrimination based on various protected characteristics, including gender reassignment. This law prohibits discrimination in various areas, such as employment, education, and other provisions in the goods and services industries. Additionally, the Gender Recognition Act 2004 provides a legal process for transgender individuals to obtain legal recognition of their acquired gender. However, this Act has been the subject of ongoing debates and discussions regarding potential reforms to make the process more accessible and streamlined. For example, each country has its own laws regarding gender recognition and self ID, and currently in the UK you need a gender recognition certificate to be recognised in law as your preferred gender.
Address harassment, discrimination & transmisogyny
In a [UK] survey by the Musicians Union in 2018, 76% of trans respondents said they had experienced discrimination in the music industry. This figure is most likely to be a lot higher now, due to increased rates of hate crimes in the UK. A charter would address some of the issues around harassment, bullying, and discrimination and establish preventative guidelines for organisations, businesses, and even artists. The charter would also establish routes of reporting abuse, and outcomes will be measured and supported by the charter.
Equal access to services
The trans community face barriers to entry, such as a lack of meaningful opportunities; representation; educational and financial accessibility; violence, harassment, and discrimination. A charter would set out specific measures to ensure
the trans community have access to equal opportunities and training and funding opportunities, reducing inequalities and further promoting inclusivity.
Education & awareness
Better training materials, workshops, roundtables, as well as conferences and events, are needed to increase awareness of the community and trans history, as well as systemic failures and barriers. These things would help allies better understand how to support trans people through the talent pipeline. By promoting education and inclusion, misconceptions can be changed and prejudices challenged. The charter would also address the gaps in data collection for trans people. Currently, pay gap data for trans men, trans women, and non-binary people is not being collected. The charter would ask for this to be reported in order to measure any disparities.
Representation & empowerment
The charter will provide the trans community with a voice and empower them to shape policies and practices that positively affect their lives and help drive meaningful change. It will allow for people’s concerns to be heard and expressed, ensuring decisions are made in everybody’s best interests.
We need a commitment from the industry to protect trans individuals
Saskhia Menendez, a trans woman and a diversity ambassador for Keychange, The F-List for Music and LIVE, outlines a charter for trans and non-binary people
28 Jul 2023
