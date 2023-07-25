Roundhouse installs new venue director

Rowan Kitching joins from The HAC with a brief to oversee the London venue's technical and production, visitor experience and estate teams

Camden’s Roundhouse has appointed experienced venue specialist Rowan Kitching as its new venue director.

Kitching joins from The HAC [Honourable Artillery Company] and brings detailed knowledge of heritage venues and technical event delivery at expansive outdoor event spaces and exhibition centres, including the delivery of large scale global events for both London 2012 Olympics and Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Roundhouse stages hundreds of gigs, events and performances events each year, as well as a year-round creative programme for 11-30 year olds, including in the newly opened Roundhouse Works. Kitching is set to oversee the technical and production, visitor experience and estate teams, and will also spearhead the venue’s sustainability plans.

“I am dedicated to delivering world class events and what a fabulous stage on which to be doing that here”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the Roundhouse, at an exciting time for such an iconic music and arts venue,” says Kitching. “The uniqueness and heritage of the space excites me, but most importantly the support to our vital creative youth programme. I am dedicated to delivering world class events and what a fabulous stage on which to be doing that here.”

The 3,300-cap London venue, which has upcoming shows by artists including Amaarae, The Sisters of Mercy, Feist and PJ Harvey, works with 7,500 young people each year through a youth programme where 11-30 year-olds can take part in creative opportunities or use affordable studio space.

“I’m delighted to welcome Rowan to the team at the Roundhouse,” adds Marcus Davey, Roundhouse CEO and artistic director. “She brings a wealth of experience from across the events world, but greater than that is Rowan’s commitment to supporting the next generation of event professionals, something that is so important to us at the Roundhouse.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.