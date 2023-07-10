Noel Gallagher gig cancelled after bomb threat

The former Oasis star's co-headline show with Garbage in New York was called off "out of an abundance of caution"

A Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds concert in New York was cancelled due to a bomb threat shortly before the band were due to take the stage.

Gallagher is in the home stretch of a North America co-headline tour with Garbage, which stopped at the 5,200-cap Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY on Saturday (8 July).

However, the amphitheatre was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” following performances by Garbage and support act Metric.

“The New York State Park Police, New York State Police, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center,” says a statement from the emergency services. “Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9.40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results.

Gallagher and Garbage are set to resume their co-headline tour tonight at New York City’s Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

“This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony.”

A performance by Kidz Pop at the outdoor venue yesterday was subsequently delayed as a result of inclement weather, with promoter Live Nation Saratoga advising fans to “seek shelter in the venue”.

Gallagher and Garbage are set to resume their tour tonight (10 July) at New York City’s Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park. The run will then make further stops at Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (13 July), Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at the Mann (14 July) and MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston (15 July).

The groups were previously forced to cancel a 28 June show at Breese Stevens Field in Wisconsin because of poor air quality. Promoter FPC Live said the decision was “based on the Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Air Quality Advisory”.

