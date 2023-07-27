Mushroom Group unveils new touring division

Australia’s Mushroom Group is consolidating a number of its leading events and touring businesses under one banner, MG Live.

MG Live will combine specialist promoter brands such as Illusive Presents (hip-hop, rap and R&B), I OH YOU Touring (indie) and Arena Touring (80s heritage acts).

Also included is Roundhouse Entertainment (promoter of A Day on the Green winery events), Good Life Presents (leading under-18 events company), Fridayz Live (a partnership with electronic juggernaut Boiler Room) and more.

The division’s primary focus will be on developing branded events and experiences alongside its domestic and international headline touring, according to a release.

Now deemed Australia’s largest independent touring and events collective, MG Live will deliver a wide range of tours hand in hand with sister company Frontier Touring.

During the last twelve months, the two companies have been responsible for tours including Tyler, The Creator, Fatboy Slim, Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, Richard Marx, Pavement, Ashnikko, Abbie Chatfield, Joey Bada$$, Vengaboys, J Balvin, Clinton Kane, Channel Tres and Dry Cleaning, selling more than 1.3 million tickets.

“Throughout the last eighteen months, we have worked to consolidate a number of Mushroom’s live interests outside of our leading touring business Frontier Touring, which is operated in partnership with global powerhouse AEG Presents,” says Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski. “We looked at how to best move forward with our other specialist touring and leading event companies and decided the time was right to combine their strengths and bring them under one banner.”

MG Live’s upcoming events include Robbie Williams and The Chicks performing at A Day on the Green, as well as tours by 070 Shake, The Teskey Brothers, DMA’S, Valley and Earl Sweatshirt.

News of the new live entertainment company comes a week after Mushroom Group launched new booking agency, MBA.

Mushroom Records was founded by the late Michael Gudinski in 1972, with his group of companies firmly establishing itself as one of the foremost music and entertainment specialists across both Australia and New Zealand.

Matt Gudinski was named Mushroom CEO in April 2021 in the wake of his father’s sudden passing the previous month.

