Mushroom Group launches MBA booking agency

The Melbourne and Sydney-based firm has been founded in partnership with Guven Yilmaz, formerly of Vita Music Group

Australia’s Mushroom Group has launched a new booking agency, MBA, in partnership with Guven Yilmaz, formerly of Vita Music Group.

Melbourne and Sydney-based MBA (Mushroom Booking Agency), which will specialise in live bookings and strategy, touring and partnerships, will be led by Yilmaz, whose team includes Shelley Liu, Sam Rogers and ex-Niche agent Matt Thomson, who will head up the Sydney office.

Mushroom Records was founded by the late Michael Gudinski in 1972, with his group of companies firmly establishing itself as one of the foremost music and entertainment specialists across both Australia and New Zealand.

“Mushroom has been esteemed as the independent leader in the Australian music and entertainment industry,” says Yilmaz, who founded Vita in 2015. “Partnering with a company that not only emphasises but promotes an independent entrepreneurial culture was essential to me.”

Matt Gudinski was named Mushroom CEO in April 2021 in the wake of his father’s sudden passing the previous month.

“Matt Gudinski has long been successful in the touring realm, and he’s continued to foster a culture that empowers those he works with,” adds Yilmaz. “There was room for a new and dynamic offering within Mushroom, so partnering with Matt on MBA was incredibly appealing and a natural progression.

“We’re proud to offer the culture and approachability of a more agile business, while providing the resources of a larger one”

“We’re proud to offer the culture and approachability of a more agile business, while providing the resources of a larger one. We’re about ensuring personalised attention from our team, who will work closely with clients to ensure we amplify our artist and manager’s touring strategies.”

The MBA roster includes artists such as 3%, Benson, Conrad Sewell, Hellcat Speedracer, Keli Holiday, Johnny Hunter, Nyxen, Pretty Girl, Kaylee Bell and Skin on Skin.

“We’re delighted to have Guven join the Mushroom family,” adds Matt Gudinski. “He’s a very well respected agent and operator, with an incredible track record to boot. Supported by a first-class team including Shelley Liu, Sam Rogers and Matt Thomson, I am excited about the offering we are going to create for the talent we represent. I look forward to establishing this new agency together with Guven and the team.”

Mushroom Group split from booking firm The Harbour Agency in late 2021 following complaints about management behaviour and workplace culture.

Meanwhile, a new documentary detailing the extraordinary life and career of Michael Gudinski will make its premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival on 10 August, three weeks before its theatrical release across Australia on 31 August.

Entitled Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story the film will feature archive footage and interviews with Gudinski, while artists such as Kylie Minogue, Dave Grohl, Ed Sheeran, Sting, Bruce Springsteen and Jimmy Barnes will talk about the late music mogul’s impact on their careers, as well as on the wider music industry in Australia and internationally.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.