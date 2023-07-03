PROFILE

news

Ticket sales top 1 million for Beyoncé’s Euro run

Promoted by Live Nation, the 21-date Renaissance European stadium tour wrapped up last week in Warsaw, Poland

By James Hanley on 03 Jul 2023


image © RWT London Press

Beyoncé sold more than one million tickets for the recent European leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

The Live Nation-promoted 21-date run, which concluded last week at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy Stadium in Poland, grossed $154.4 million (€141.6m) from 1.05m ticket sales, according to Billboard Boxscore.

The haul marks the first time the singer has generated a seven-figure total from a single tour leg. She also set 12 local records in the 14 markets she visited in Europe.

The Renaissance World Tour resumes in North America this weekend

The 41-year-old attracted 238,000 fans to her five sold-out nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 29 May to 4 June, which earned $42.2m in a record-breaking residency for a US artist.

Revenue also exceeded $10 million for two nights at each of the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden; Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and in Warsaw. She also achieved the feat in just one date at the Stade de France in Paris. Her previous world tour, 2016’s Formation, sold 300,000 tickets in the UK alone.

The Renaissance World Tour resumes in North America this weekend with the first of two concerts at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on 8 July.

 

