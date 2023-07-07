More Brixton Academy shows cancelled

Irish band Inhaler and Britpop troupe Suede are the latest acts to cancel shows at the south London venue as its future remains uncertain

Inhaler is the latest act to cancel a scheduled show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, as the historic venue remains closed.

The future of the 5,000-cap Academy Music Group (AMG) venue is under threat after police applied to Lambeth Council seeking the revocation of the venue’s licence, having “lost confidence in the premises licence holder” following the events of 15 December 2022, when two people died in a crush at a show by singer/songwriter Asake.

The Irish band had been set to perform at the south London venue on 4 November ahead of their biggest headline concert to date at the 3Arena in Dublin the following week.

Inhaler have now scrapped the show, replacing it with three London dates at O2 Forum Kentish Town (31 October), the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (1 November) and Troxy (4 November).

It comes days after Suede cancelled their shows at the O2 Academy Brixton, scheduled for December, replacing them with three smaller gigs at the nearby Electric Brixton. American hardcore punk band Turnstile rescheduled their show at the venue back in April.

AMG has since submitted proposals to Lambeth Council to install a speaker system around the Grade-II listed building

Earlier this year, numerous artists and industry professionals spoke out against the potential permanent closure of the O2 Academy Brixton.

A fresh campaign to save the academy was then launched in May by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

AMG has since submitted proposals to Lambeth Council to install a speaker system around the Grade-II listed building, according to MyLondon. The speaker system will let staff make safety announcements to customers outside of the venue to assist with crowd control, according to plans.

AMG has also submitted separate plans to Lambeth Council to replace eight basement fire doors below the stage in the venue.

