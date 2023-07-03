Live Nation gearing up to say hello to FairWell

The Oregon festival will combine the best of local cuisine with the roots of American music from 21-23 July

Live Nation is counting down to the debut of its FairWell Festival, located in picturesque central Oregon.

FairWell will feature “the familiar sounds of folk, blues, rock, country and soul” according to the organisers of the event where guests will experience “the roots of American music and discover a variety of curated craft beer, wine and cuisine from local favourites amongst the wild, natural beauty of the high desert.”

The festival will host 37 performances on its three stages over the 21-23 July weekend at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, which can comfortably cater for up to 50,000 visitors per day. Headliners include Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family, and the Turnpike Troubadours.

“Set against the backdrop of the Cascade Range mountains in the high desert, fans will enjoy the best of Americana while immersed in the beauty of Central Oregon”

“FairWell Festival is bringing the best of folk, blues, rock, country, and soul artists all together in a perfect storm of top-tier music, an unmatched location, and a fan experience that celebrates its native Oregon spirit,” says Sophie Lobl, the festival’s promoter and creative director.

“Set against the backdrop of the Cascade Range mountains in the high desert, fans will enjoy the best of Americana while immersed in the beauty of Central Oregon, a destination teeming with a rich culinary scene; stunning rivers, lakes, and mountains; as well as a thriving music scene.”

A limited number of Saturday GA tickets, starting at $100 have just released, while one-day and three-day passes are still available. In addition to some unique live performances, guests are being enticed to expect curated culinary experiences featuring food, wine, craft beers and more from some of the region’s best chefs and restaurants.

