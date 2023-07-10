LGBTIQ+ List 2023: Meet this year’s queer pioneers

IQ Magazine has revealed the LGBTIQ+ List 2023 – the third annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business.

The ever-popular list is the centrepiece of IQ’s third Pride edition, sponsored by Ticketmaster, which is now available to read online and in print for subscribers.

The 20 individuals comprising the LGBTIQ+ List 2023 – as nominated by our readers and verified by our esteemed steering committee – are individuals that have gone above and beyond to wave the flag for an industry that we can all be proud of.

The third instalment comprises agents, promoters, tour managers, marketing executives, consultants, founders and more – all of whom identify as LGBTIQ+ and, in the face of adversity, have made enormous contributions to their respective sectors.

In alphabetical order, the LGBTIQ+ List 2023 is:

Christina Austin, music agent, United Talent Agency (UK)

Hila Aviran, director of entertainment & tours, PixMob (US)

Johanna Beckman, senior creative curator and promoter, FKP Scorpio Sweden (SE)

Amy Greig, booking agent, Runway Artists (UK)

Adem Holness, head of contemporary music, Southbank Centre (UK)

Kane Kete, client development manager, Ticketmaster (AU)

Ippei Kimura, booking/marketing/tour manager, Creativeman Productions (JP)

Katherine Koranteng, marketing & campaigns manager, Festival Republic (UK)

Stefan Lehmkuhl, freelance curator & live entertainment consultant, BMG/Ruined My Rainbow (DE)

Lucy Mackenzie McNae, tour manager (Josef, Twin Atlantic), Two and a Half TMs (UK)

Saskhia Menendez, innovator at Keychange, board of directors at F-List Music (UK)

Dev Mistry, global internal comms manager, DICE (UK)

Frederik Diness Ove, founder, Queer Music Agency (DK)

Boyan Pinter (Boiadjiev), founder/director, SPIKE Bulgarian Music Showcase (BG)

Scott Robson, event manager, ASM Global (UK)

Roman Samotný, director, Queer Slovakia (SK)

Marie-Christine Scheffold, senior booking agent manager, Selective Artists (DE)

Karim Siddiqui, senior booking manager, Live Nation (US)

Areti Tziorta, marketing manager, TEG Europe (UK)

João Pedro Viana, music agent, WME (UK)

Throughout the next month, IQ will be publishing full-length interviews with each person on the LGBTIQ+ List 2023.

