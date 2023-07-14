LGBTIQ+ List 2023: Amy Greig, Runway Artists

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to the UK-based booking agent

The series continues with Amy Greig (she/her), booking agent at Runway Artists in the UK.

Amy Greig is a booking agent and new-music scout at Runway Artists whose roster includes acts such as ROE, Legss, Babymorocco, and LibraLibra. She’s been at Runway for almost two years, working alongside Matt Hanner and Steve Backman.

Tell us about the professional feat you’re most PROUD of in 2023 so far.

That’s tough! In terms of things that have been announced at this point, I would say Babymorocco’s upcoming Space 289 headline is a big one. A lot of hard work from the whole team has gone into getting to this stage, and the show itself has a lot of surprises in store; he’s going to kill it.

Name one queer act you’re itching to see live this year.

It’s got to be Ethel Cain.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

I’m not sure I’m qualified to answer this one just yet; ask me again after my next birthday!

“Being at six of those shows a week… I think that outweighs any potential inexperience from a young person really”

Name one thing you’d like to see the live music business change.

The idea that live music professionals should stay in their genre lane. Nobody is really listening to music that way anymore. Why are we working that way?

Name one thing the industry could do to be a more equitable place.

Give more opportunities to young professionals. I’m 20 but also a student. I think that’s an asset, having an understanding of what shows my peers are going to, but also being at six of those shows a week. I think that outweighs any potential inexperience from a young person really. I’m really fortunate to have been shown the ropes by our office; we need more people like Matt and Steve who are willing to help young agents learn.

Shout out to your biggest ally in the live music industry.

Matt and Steve from our office. The best guys I know!

